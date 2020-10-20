Suruj Kuar Devi

July 18, 1925 ~ October 13, 2020
Suruj Kuar passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Suruj was 95 years old when she passed, having been born July 18, 1925. She married Ram Pal Devi on December 7, 1941 and they witnessed the Japanese fighters flying over the Fiji Islands in route to Pearl Harbor.
Suruj was the Matriarch of the family. She helped raise Ram's younger siblings in addition to her own family. Ram and Suruj immigrated to the United States in the early 1970's. She was a homemaker, a devoted parent, and a very caring and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Upon Ram's passing in 2002, she lived with her son Harish Devi and his wife Pinky Devi. She passed on precious knowledge about the history of the Devi family and how life was lived in World War II in the Pacific Islands. This allowed her family to realize how special Suruj was and the sacrifices that had to be made in order to raise her family during those difficult times. During her later years, Suruj was able to help raise her grandchildren and also see her great-grandchildren grow up.
Suruj is preceded in death by her husband, Ram Pal Devi; her young daughter, Raj Kuar; and her eldest son, Satish Chand Pal. She is survived by her sister, Nanki of Canada; daughter, Rosie and her husband Vijay Prasad; her daughter, Sarla Devi; her son Harish Devi and his wife Pinky Devi; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to numerous doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Amit Bhandari of the North Bend Medical Center who went above and beyond what can be expected for good care.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm with masks and social distancing at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ocean View Memory Gardens and Crematory 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW Coos Bay with masks, social distancing and umbrellas if raining. Rev. Chris von Lobedan will preside
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
