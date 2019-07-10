Sept. 3, 1934 - June 27, 2019
Sue Moore peacefully left us June 27, 2019 to spend an eternity with the Lord and loved ones. She was born Sept. 3, 1934 in Plainview, Ark., to John C. and Jessie A. Wilson. She joined seven siblings from her father’s first marriage; she was then the first of 11 more children.
She married Mickey Moore Nov. 18, 1950 in Dumas, Ark. They moved to Reedsport in 1963. She worked several years filleting fish in Winchester Bay, and 15 years at Food Warehouse in Reedsport until its closure. Sue thoroughly enjoyed working at the store and getting to see everyone and watch their children as they grew.
Sue was well known for her delicious rolls, okra, and chocolate and biscuits. She made many pans of rolls for the church, family, neighbors and friends.
She was a devoted member of Reedsport Christian Church. She loved her church family and she definitely felt the love they had for her, as they showed it in many ways.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Marsha Manning and husband, Gail; daughter-in-law, Dawn (Moore) Luke and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Kevin Matthews and wife, Tiel, Justin Moore, and Kelsey Mast and husband, Jared; great-grandchildren, Austin and Logan Clark, Julius and Frankie Jo Matthews, and Blakely and Cassidy Mast; sisters, Hazel Pryor, Deloris Isom, Virgie Owens, Connie Terry, and Sandy Patterson; and brothers, Charles Wilson, Danny Wilson, and Steve Wilson.
She was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband of 56 years, Mickey; daughter, Carolyn Matthews; son, Dewayne Moore; granddaughter, Melissa Clark; and siblings, Johnny, Virginia, Pauline, Joyce, J.B., Gus, Lewis, Don and Ronnie.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her nephew Rick Moore for loving and caring for her, her church family, her caregiver Elizabeth, and the staff of Lower Umpqua Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Reedsport Christian Church. Contributions in her memory can be made to Reedsport Christian Church, 2795 Frontage Road, Reedsport, OR 97467.
