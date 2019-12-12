Stewart "Stew" James Barquist

Stewart James “Stew” Barquist
April 16, 1949 - November 27, 2019
Stewart James “Stew” Barquist passed away Nov 27, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, Nevada, 89011.
Stew was born in Boulder City, Nevada, April 16, 1949, the second son to Robert and Virginia. He grew up in Henderson, and graduated from Basic High School in 1968. He loved playing football and was a state champion wrestler his senior year. After high school, he attended University of Nevada, Reno for a semester or two, then returned to Henderson, married, and became a father. Stew became a police officer with Metro in Las Vegas at age 21. Seven years later, he and his first wife, Sheliah, and their two children, Erik and Becky, moved to North Bend, Oregon. Stew worked for NBPD for 25+ years, retiring in 2003 as Sergeant Barquist. He loved living on the Oregon coast, and spent many happy days camping, driving four-wheelers in the dunes and in the snow in the mountains, and hunting elk. For the last several years in Oregon, Stew and his second wife, Teri, were very active in caring for foster children, at one point being nominated as Foster Parents of the Year for the state. In addition to the many who came for a short time, Stew and Teri managed to adopt five children from Oregon, and two from Nevada. They also raised Teri’s nephew from the age of four, and have guardianship of two grandchildren. Needless to say, never a dull moment in this busy household! After moving to Las Vegas in 2003, Stew continued to work: security at Station Casinos, at CCSD and finally, as a patrolman with UNLV police. He was medically retired in 2012.
Stew was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Virginia Stevens Clark; and stepfather, PT “Jack” Stevens. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teri Lawrence-Barquist; children, Erik (Abby) Barquist of Chicago, Ill.; Rebecca Barquist (Richard) Sweet, of Eugene, Ore.; Erik McLavey; Makenna Lawrence; Zackary Lawrence-Barquist, 17; Elizabeth Lawrence-Barquist, 17; Olivia Lawrence-Barquist, 16; Kristopher Lawrence-Barquist, 15; Ayanna Lawrence-Barquist, 11; Sanae Lawrence-Barquist, 8, - all of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Lindsay Glines, Portland, Ore.; Kayla Lawrence, 4; and Kaeleigh Lawrence, 1, of Las Vegas. Also surviving are his siblings, Robert (Colleen) Barquist, Mesquite, Nev.; David (Lisa) Scherer, Henderson; Patty Stevens (Jeff) Regan, Port Ludlow, Wash.; and Barbara (Rich) Young, Henderson. In addition he is survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Lawrence, Las Vegas; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
