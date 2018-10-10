Steven “Steve” Dale Lofthouse

July 26, 1949 – Sept. 30, 2018
A celebration of life for Steve Lofthouse, 69, of Coos Bay, will be held from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, at the family farm. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Steve was born July 26, 1949 in Jackson County, to Nancy J. (Phelps) and Dale Kilburn.
Steve grew up primarily in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. In 1968, he graduated from North Bend High School. Steve worked briefly at Safeway then Weyerhaeuser, only to leave in January of 1969 for Vietnam.
A little over a year later, Steve returned from Vietnam and then married Karen Sue Herbert in 1972. They had two children, Tom and Tina Lofthouse. In 1976, Steve and Karen divorced and then he met the love of his life, Jude Isaacson in 1977 and they were married in 1979.
Steve worked hard for 30 years at Weyerhaeuser. During his time there, he tutored fellow mill workers in the “Read Right” program. This program provided mill hands assistance developing reading skills and gave Steve a tremendous amount of satisfaction!
After retirement, he went on to complete a master gardener course.
Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jude Isaacson of Coos Bay; son, Tom Lofthouse of North Bend; daughter, Tina Kinyon of Coos Bay; four grandchildren; three sisters; and three brothers.
For Steve, the Vietnam War ended Saturday, September 30, 2018.
His war is now over...
