Steven LeRoy Homedew
February 22, 1951 – July 11, 2019
Steven was the first born son to LeRoy and Josephine “Jo” Homedew February 22, 1951 in Lebanon, Oregon. The family moved to Coos Bay in May of 1953. Steven grew up in the Englewood area, attending school at Englewood and Marshfield Jr. High, playing cornet in the bands before moving to North Bend May of 1963. He graduated from North Bend High School in June of 1969.
Steven was active in scouting from Cubs Webelo to Boy Scout in troop #20. He received his God and Country Award, Order of Arrow to Eagle Scout. He was also a black belt in Karate.
As a young boy, he sold flower seeds to buy a German clock that he gave to his mother on Mother’s Day. When he was in his freshman year, he worked on his grandmother’s berry farm in Woodburn, Oregon, where he and his brother learned the value of a dollar.
He was baptized and confirmed a member of Christ Lutheran Church. After graduating, he worked for Sunset State Park and helped build Bastendorff County Park. He worked for the city of Coos while taking class at Oregon State in Corvallis. He also worked as a millwright and welding. He moved to Eugene before moving back to North Bend after retirement.
Some of his many traits were kindness, having a big heart and great spirit. Always ready to help others, never saying a bad word about anyone. He always said he was thankful for his dad who taught him to work with his hands. He was an excellent fabricator and could fix anything. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and gold panning and being a good friend.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Lori Barnett of North Bend; twin sons, Johnathan Homedew and Jason Homedew (Cory) of Coos Bay; 7 grandchildren; twin brother, Stanley Homedew; sister, Kathryn Sisson of Coos Bay; mother, Josephine Homedew of North Bend; as well as many nieces and nephews- all who loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy W. Homedew. Steve passed away unexpectedly in his sleep July 11, 2019. He chose cremation and his ashes will be inurned in the family plot at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
