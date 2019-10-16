Steven Gerald Eggert
December 25, 1950 – October 2, 2019
Steven Gerald Eggert passed away at 68 years old on Oct. 2, 2019. He was born on Dec. 25, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tracee L. Eggert; sons, Steven Eggert, and Lucas Eggert of Bandon; siblings, Mike Eggert of Bandon, Diane Henry of Olympia, Wash., and Linda Trombley of North Bend, Wash.; and one grandson.
Steve served 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Cold War as an Avionics Technician for The Harrier. After the military, he moved back to Bandon and worked in customer service. During his retirement years, he enjoyed wood working and was an avid Bandon sports fanatic.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
