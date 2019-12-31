Steven Earle
August 29, 1951 - December 24, 2019
Steven Earle was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Aug. 29, 1951, and passed away at the age of 68 on Dec. 24, 2019 in Charleston, Oregon. Steve lived in Seal Beach, California in his early years, graduating in 1969 from Marina High School in Huntington Beach, Calif. Steve loved to surf and was an accomplished falconer with red-tail hawks and other birds of prey as a teen. He commercial fished out of San Pedro with his father and his brothers, Jeff and David, for albacore and swordfish for many years. He got his pilot's license and flew an airplane to spot swordfish for the harpoon fleet off Santa Barbara Islands.
After an extended illness, he moved to Charleston in his 50's. His parents and brothers also moved here, via other places in the world. Steve enjoyed his beers was considered a friend by all who knew him. Steve continued to enjoy time with other falconers, traveling to all kinds of places to photograph and study birds of prey, especially peregrine falcons.
You have free articles remaining.
Steve and his brothers continued to fish together and often took salmon fillets to his friends. His illness prevented him from doing many things, but it never stopped him loving life and doing as much as he could.
He is survived by his brother, Jeff and his wife, Danitza, and their son of Bandon; and his brother, David of Charleston. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Earle; and his mother, Joan Earle of Seal Beach, Calif. He will be fondly remembered and missed by his many friends and family.
Steve is flying free with his falcons, now. A celebration of life will be determined soon, cremation will be handled by Nelson Mortuary. His ashes will be scattered in the ocean he loved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In