September 6, 1945 – January 13, 2021
Steven Douglas Shirtcliff, 75, passed away on January 13, 2021. He was born to Alfred and Dorothy Shirtcliff on September 6, 1945 in Winchester Bay. He grew up in Myrtle Point, Reedsport, and Winchester Bay with one brother and four sisters. After graduating from Myrtle Point High School, he attended and graduated from the University of Oregon.
He married Peggy Davenport, in May 1965. They had two children, Denise and Ray. They later divorced. He then married Jane Kurtz in February, 1977. They had two children, Ben and Barbara. They later divorced.
Except when he was at college, Steve lived on the Oregon Coast. He loved walking on the beach, looking for glass floats and unusual shells. He was Manager at McKay’s Market for many years. Later he opened his own store, Shirtcliff Cash Store in Charleston. He was postmaster in Charleston for a time.
His greatest purpose in life came after retirement, when he began volunteering for CASA of Coos County. He was able to help many children to have a better and safer life through the CASA program. Steve volunteered and then worked for CASA for over 15 years.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Glen, and his older sister, Dorothy Huffman. Steve is survived by his sisters, Gay (Savey) Vargas, Chaya (Alan) Green, and Joy Cavin; brother-in-law, Ira Huffman; daughters, Denise (Norm) Sturgill, and Barbara; sons, Ray (Naomi) and Ben (Elizabeth). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christina Sturgill, Cassy (Jack) Fisher, Allison, Ezra, Emma, and Soren; many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CASA of Coos County in remembrance of Steve.
