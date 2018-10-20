July 17, 1963 - Aug. 29, 2018
Steven Charles Lyons was born July 17, 1963 in Stayton. He passed away Aug. 29, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif.
He attended school in Coquille and Myrtle Point. After high school, he joined the United States Army in 1983, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina with the 82nd Airborne. He spent 15 months in Germany. In 1988, Steve was honorably discharged. Steve then took training in long-haul trucking, soon driving the entire west Coast for nearly 27 years.
He loved the Oregon Ducks, classic cars, and hiking with his dog, Flower.
Steve is survived by mother and stepfather, Bette and Ken Johnson; sisters, Sherri and Scott Wheeler, and Stacey and Darrell Babb; stepbrother, Todd and Michelle Johnson; stepsister, Robin and Kyle Stancliff; nieces and nephews, Shane and Erin Wheeler, Gavin Babb, Britney and Chris Buttacavoli, Karley Johnson, and Kira and Emma Stancliff; ex-wife, Jodie Parr; and his beloved dog, Flower who traveled every mile for the last 11 years.
Steve was preceded in death by father, Charles Lyons; grandparents, Jack and Jennie Metcalfe, and Geneva and Earnest Lyons; and great-grandparents, Stella and Finis Metcalfe.
Keep on trucking, love you always!
