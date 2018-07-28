May 10, 1955 - July 15, 2018
Steve Shriver, 63, passed away July 15, 2018, surrounded by those closest to him at home in Coos Bay.
He was an exceptionally bright, independent man who deeply loved his family, nature and animals, especially his dogs who were always a big part of his life. In his youth, Steve spent many happy years in northern Idaho. After his military service in the United States Air Force, he moved to Portland, where he met his wife, Leslie. They enjoyed many years there until 1998, when they moved to Coos Bay.
His passions ranged from dirt bike riding, computers, to sitting back and watching his aquarium fish. He loved boating and wanted a celebration of life to include time on the water, fishing, laughing and remembering good times together.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Thompson and Bill Shriver.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie; his siblings and their spouses, sister, Deb and husband, Jeff, brother, Paul and wife, Barbara, sister, Maria and husband, Jon; and brother-in-law, Jeff.
