Steve Munson, beloved husband and father, passed away on February 7, 2021 at the age of 93. Steve and his wife, Joanne, moved to assisted living in Idaho in 2019 to be near their son and grandsons. They lived most of their married life in the Coos Bay area. Many people knew Steve as the "Icelander"; he enjoyed talking with people and was often described as sweet and friendly. After retiring as a carpenter, Steve enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and spending time with family.
Steve was born Hjalti Gudmundsson in Nordfjordur, Iceland, in 1927. He was one of 14 children and grew up on a farm in northern Iceland. After commercial fishing for many years, he left Iceland and came to Coos Bay in 1957, joining two sisters who already resided in the area. He met Joanne at a local dance; they married in 1960 and shared 60 loving years together.
Steve leaves behind his wife, Joanne Munson; son, Jeff Munson; daughter, Lisa Kamph; and their spouses, Trish Munson and Larry Kamph. He leaves four grandsons, Jacob Munson, Erik Munson, Nick Munson, and Scott Kamph. Also, great-grandson, Bastein Munson. In Iceland Steve leaves behind his sister, Erla Flosadottir.
