March 25, 1944 – August 2, 2023
Private inurnment will be held for Stephen “Steve” Curtis Johnson, 79, of North Bend. Stephen was born March 25, 1944 in Eugene, Oregon, to Curtis LeRoy and Esther Florence (Benson) Johnson. He passed away August 2, 2023 at his residence in North Bend.
Steve worked for DHS in Coos and Douglas County. Starting when he came home from Vietnam.
He was also very lucky winning several prizes. When Stephen was in college at Oregon State in the 60s, he and a friend attended a car show. There he won first prize, a new MG Midget. The same thing happened in the 70s with his winning jingle, a new motorcycle.
Steve was loving and supportive to family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards and pot-lucking with close friends. Many did not know that Steve wrote poetry and was an artist. He loved gardening and was proud of his straight and clean rows. No weeds were allowed.
We will miss his humor and his loving ways.
Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara “BJ” Johnson; sons, Howard Hanson (Cindy) and John Hanson (Janene); sister, Janet Johnson Burg (Tom); grandchildren, Kayln Clinkenbeard (Javin), Addie Hanson, Bree Hanson, Josh Hughes and Shalyn Steffel (Ryan); great grandchildren, Olivia, Emma and Hattie; as well as nephews, Edward Hughes, Terry Hughes and Michael Moore.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In