Oct. 28, 1947 – June 29, 2019
At his request, no services will be held for Stephen R. Walter, “The Nut Farmer”, 71, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Stephen was born Oct. 28, 1947 in Fresno, Calif., to Stephen O. Walter and Betty Jane (Retzloff) Walter. He passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in North Bend.
Steve spent his childhood between central and Southern California as well as summers in Las Cruces, N.M., on his grandparent’s cattle ranch. After graduating from high school in San Diego, he joined the U.S.Army, serving two tours in Vietnam, earning two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He returned home to Ceres, Calif., where he began a 40-plus year career as a nut broker. Steve was very proud to say that he brokered million dollar deals, always making sure the farmer came first. Upon his retirement in 2004 to North Bend, he managed to bring the Central Valley of California to the central coast of Oregon as the “Nut Farmer” sprang to life. He was a permanent fixture at the Saturday Farmers Market in the Pony Village Mall and during the summer, at the Wednesday Farmers Market in downtown Coos Bay. Steve was thrilled to be able to provide the freshest walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and dried fruit to locals and tourists alike.
Steve is survived by his longtime companion, Sherry Richards of North Bend; daughter, Amberly Walter and her husband, Christopher Ruiz of Sacramento, Calif; sisters, Vicki Houston and Deidra Sousa; and brothers, Doug Walter and David and Dan Ward.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In