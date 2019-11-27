Stephen Lawrence Dillon
September 8, 1943-November 13, 2019
Stephen Lawrence Dillon, loving and faithful husband and father of three children, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at age 76.
Steve was born in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 8, 1943 to Howard and Joyce Dillon. Steve graduated high school in Kansas, Okla., and went on to complete two bachelor’s degrees at Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Missouri. Steve earned a Master of Science at Fort Hays Kansas State College in 1968 before joining the United States Marine Corps. Steve completed Officer Candidate School, was commissioned a second lieutenant, served a combat tour in Vietnam as an artillery forward observer with the 1st Marine Division, and was awarded a Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After his active duty military service was completed, Steve continued to serve in the USMC Reserves, and was promoted to Captain. After his military service, Steve worked in law enforcement as a probation officer, and completed a PhD in Leadership and Human Behavior from San Diego’s US International University in 1977.
Steve married Jill Louise Lennartson on March 7, 1981, and they bought Myrtle Trees Motel March 1, 1988. To their delight, Steve and Jill’s family grew with the birth of Dustin, Cassie, and Tanner. Steve was always upbeat and had a friendly greeting for each person he met. Steve loved spending time outdoors, tending to his flowers, and spending time with his family. Steve’s Christian faith was his foundation, and he was encouraged by the community of faith at Myrtle Point’s First Christian Church.
Steve was preceded in death by his older brother, Wesley; and his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Jill; his three children, Dustin, Cassie, and Tanner; his brothers Jim, Art, and Dave; two sisters Ruth and Martha; and a large, well-loved extended family.
Steve’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Myrtle Point First Christian Church.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
