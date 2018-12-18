August 31, 1950-November 29, 2018
Stephen Joseph Cannon, born August 31, 1950, passed away at his home on his parents cranberry farm in Bandon, Ore. Nov. 29, 2018. He was 68 years old. His one of a kind, wise and kind soul will be cherished and missed by his family members for the rest of their days.
He is survived by his children, Matt Cannon of Coquille, Ore., Quinn and Levi Myers of Coquille, Ore.; his grandchildren, Kendi and Kutter Myers of Coquille, Ore.; the mother of his children, Dianne Cannon, of Coquille, Ore.; his parents, Lynn and Rose Cannon, of Coquille, Ore.; his brothers and their families, Mike and Vickie Cannon, of Vancouver, Wash., Gary and Lynn Cannon, of Langlois, Ore., Dennis and Andy Cannon, of Springfield, Ore., Jeff and Lisa Cannon, of Coquille, Ore.; and nieces and nephews, Amber Cannon, Lori Converse, Dash Cannon, Christine Cannon, Dylan Cannon, Nikki Cannon, Jett Cannon, and Carly Cannon.
Friends may leave condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In