Nov. 5, 1947 – Jan. 24, 2019

Stephen Harry Wilkins II, 71, of Bandon was born Nov. 5, 1947 in Olympia, Wash., the son of Steve and Edna (Robinet) Wilkins. He passed away Jan. 24, 2019 in Coos Bay.

He owned and operated a log truck business and was a member of the Coos County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Dorothy Clark of Bandon; sisters, Goldie Sanchez and Shirley Ricketts of Olympia, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews. Miss You Steve!

Cremation rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.

