Stephen Gene Caldera, 71, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away August 26, 2023 in Coos Bay.
Born to Dean and Pat Caldera, Steve was the only son and cherished brother to his 3 sisters. From an early age, Steve became indispensable to his family, and that would continue to be a trait that defined him in every part of his life. In school, he excelled at multiple sports, and was repeatedly recognized for his athletic talents, which he performed with his typical humble competence. During high school, he spent an adventurous year in Alaska, working at a family business. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Marsha (his wife of 49 years) and they had 2 children, Christopher and Shannon.
Steve was a man of many talents, starting his career in the family construction trades, and at several local mills. Eventually, he started his own business, and progressed from sheet rocking to building custom homes in the Coos Bay area. Together with his son, Chris, they built an impeccable reputation for quality and integrity, before he gratefully retired to enjoy his many interests. An avid reader, he relished reading and collecting books, had a passion for classic cars, and was always tinkering with projects and home renovations. Steve was that “go-to” guy for everyone in his life; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, or improve, and always did it without expectation of praise or recognition – he just got it done.
Family was everything to Steve, and being a father and “Papa” to his grandchildren was the greatest joy of his life. His 3 sisters were a constant thread in his life, and they were the most special kind of siblings - best friends.
Surrounded by a loving family, Steve will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 12 at 2 pm, at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha; their 2 children, Chris (Michelle) Caldera and Shannon (John Williamson) Achen; 5 grandchildren, Emma Achen, Madison Williamson, Ashley, Ryan and Braedyn Caldera; his 3 sisters, Christine (Russell) Frank, Susan (Jerry) Cox, and Elizabeth (Dan) Schneiderman; and several nieces and nephews.
