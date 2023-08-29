Stephen G. Caldera Service Notice

A graveside service will be held for Stephen G. Caldera, 71, of Coos Bay, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
