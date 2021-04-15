April 27, 1951 – April 9, 2021
A Celebration of Life for Stella J. Downs, 69, of Coquille will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Sturdivant Park. Food and refreshments will be served.
Stella was born in Myrtle Point to Alton and Janis Edlund, April 27, 1951. She died April 9, 2021 in Coquille.
She owned Keep it Simple Business Services for over 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, loved reading, and was involved with the Chamber of Commerce, the VFW, and the Friends of the Coquille Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Skip (Donald) Edlund; her sister, Berget Edlund; and her son, Reuben Downs.
She is survived by her brother, John Edlund and sister in-law, Rhonda Edlund; sister in law, Cora Edlund; daughter, Margaret Peredetto; and 4 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Friends of the Coquille Library.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
