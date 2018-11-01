Sept. 3, 1923 - Oct. 26, 2018
At his bequest there will be no services held for Stanley "Stan" Lawrence Ludlow.
Stanley was born Sept. 3, 1923 in McCook, Neb., to Charles and Lois Ludlow. He passed away Oct. 26, 2018, peacefully at home.
He was one of seven siblings, four sisters and two brothers; all of which preceded him in death.
Stanley attended school in McCook, where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Greene. After graduation, Stanley enlisted in the United States Army. On June 30, 1944, while serving in the U.S. Army he married Phyllis in the Post Chapel at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. After Stanley's discharge the couple moved to Oregon, where Stan earned a bachelors and masters degree in education from Lewis and Clark College in Portland. He then became a teacher and coach at Helix and later at Umatilla schools. He really enjoyed his time coaching basketball, baseball and football for the small farm-town schools before moving to North Bend, in 1954.
Stan served as a teacher, coach and vice-principal for 29 years at North Bend Junior High, before retiring in June of 1983. Many of his students remember him fondly, even the ones that were on the other end of his paddle when he was the vice-principal.
He was involved in many activities outside of school. He did scouting for the high school football team, kept time at the football games, refereed basketball games, and was a lifeguard instructor for the American Red Cross.
For relaxation he enjoyed golf at the Coos Country Club, where he was known for getting long drives for his age group quite regularly. He loved bowling at North Bend Lanes, where he worked part-time and was a lifetime member of the Bowling Association. He enjoyed working with myrtle wood, making clocks and various other projects. He was an avid Oregon Duck, Portland Trailblazer and North Bend fan.
During thier 67 years together, Stan and Phyllis had three children; two sons, Paul Ludlow and Stephen Ludlow and a daughter, Janice Seeger.
Stanley is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jeannie Ludlow of North Bend; daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Jim Seeger of North Bend; granddaughter, Nicole McKinnon; great-grandson, Taylor McKinnon; grandsons, Chris and Eric Luken; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Haley, Aaron, and Kayla Luken.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Ludlow; his brothers, Ken, Al, and Chet; his sisters, Virginia, Thelma, Maxine, and Doris; his son, Stephen Ludlow; and the love of his life for 67 years his wife, Phyllis Ludlow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: North Bend High School Athletic Department, in his name.
