Jan. 19, 1935 – Dec. 20, 2018
A celebration of life for Stan Fullerton, 83, of Coos Bay will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at the Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central in Coos Bay, with a display of Stan’s art, some for sale. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Stan was born Jan. 19, 1935 in Portland and raised in Coos Bay and Michigan, before joining the U.S. Marine Corps at 18 years of age. After his time in service, he entered the art scene in New York and then San Francisco. He had a studio for many years.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, who moved to Coos Bay in 2000 with Stan following her retirement as president of San Jose State University in 1990. Stan’s career in art ended with Gail’s death in January 2016. Some of Stan’s art is in the permanent collection of the Coos Art Museum.
Stan is survived by a stepdaughter, Cynde Putney; her children, Amelia and Daniel; friends and a whole lot of art; oils, etchings, collage, sculpture, and even doors.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
