October 16, 1952 – July 16, 2021
Stanley L. Gibson was born October 16, 1952 to Don and Delores (Schultz) Gibson in Portland, Indiana. He passed away on July 16, 2021 in Springfield, Oregon.
Stan began his forty-year career with the fire service as a firefighter in Union City, Indiana. He excelled and became a Training Officer at the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office. There he proved himself a gifted instructor and was promoted as Director of Training and Education. Later, he took on the position of Chief of Training at Perry Township in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1997, he was hired as the Fire Chief of Coos Bay, Oregon, where he served until his retirement in January 2014. He was instrumental in establishing a state-of-the-art fire station in Coos Bay in 2010. He traveled across the US as a nationally recognized instructor with the National Fire Academy and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in Emmitsburg, Maryland. During his years in the fire service, Stan was also an active member of the Lion’s Club in both Indiana and Oregon.
When he was not working, Stan enjoyed golfing with good friends and fellow firefighters. He took special interest in race cars, the Yankees and Indiana basketball. Stan was an avid history buff and enjoyed reading biographies as well as books on nonfiction sports and US history.
Stan is survived by his wife, Robin Gibson, of Eugene, Oregon; daughters, Melissa Gibson Claprodt of Franklin, Indiana and Jennifer Axsom and husband, Joe Axsom of Franklin, Indiana; step-children, Natalie Gibson and Micah Spiller; grandchildren, Alexis Bay, Abigail Gibson, Aniston and Emerson Axsom, Reece Claprodt, Erika Paselk, Ali and Abby Timm, and Lucas Spiller; brothers, Rick Gibson and wife, Cheryl of Portland, Indiana and Doug Gibson and wife, Valbona of Portland, Indiana; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Delores Gibson; twin brother, Steve “Bo” Gibson; and sisters, Vicky Money and Donna Mikel.
A memorial service will be held at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in his hometown of Portland, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org or mail a donation to PO Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
