Stanley David Woodward

April 15, 1949-April 13, 2022
Dave was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He and his family lived in Coquille, Oregon until he was 8 and then moved to Empire, Oregon where he attended Madison grade school, then Michigan Avenue Middle school. He played football and said many times that they had to wait for the tide to go out to practice. He attended Marshfield High School, graduating in 1967. He acquired many lifelong friends in grade school as well as high school.
Directly after high school he enlisted in the Marines. He went to boot camp at Camp Pendleton, California and then headed to Vietnam where he was a Tanker. He served two tours in Vietnam and was there during the TET offensive in 1968. He was a proud Marine to the end. When he got home from Vietnam, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Karen Garkow. They had a son Todd and moved from Coos Bay to Portland, Oregon so he could begin school for auto body repair and painting at Portland Community College.
He then went to work for Widing Transportation for several years before working at Hopp’s Body shop and Fisher Volvo, where he was an automotive painter. He then went into sales for Industrial Finishes and eventually worked for BASF where he was a top salesman selling automotive paint and equipment.
He lived most of his life in the Portland area before finding a little piece of paradise on the McKenzie River out of Eugene. He also found the sun in Southern California where he and Karen own a home. He enjoyed camping with family, fishing, boating and many other outdoor activities. He lived life to its fullest.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Karen; his son, Sam Urbany; his sister, Sue Button; and brother, John Woodward. He has 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his son, Todd Woodward and his parents, Frank “Woody” Woodward and Joan Woodward.
Dave was loved by all who met him; he was always the life of the party. Gloriously profane, all in, ready and willing, he will be greatly missed.
