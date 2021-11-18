April, 1952 – November, 2021
A celebration of life of Stan G. Denys will be held at a later date. Stan was born April, 1952 in Heilbronn, Germany, the son of Anton and Martha (Tkatczenko) Denys. He died November 16, 2021 in Bandon, at the age of 69.
Stan moved with his family to the United States at the age of 5 when his family was sponsored by a family in Chicago. He was raised and educated in Chicago and was an altar boy 7 years at Saint Stanislaus Kostka. Stan met Devon while taking classes in college and have been together ever since. It was Love at first sight. They called it serendipity.
In 2004 they saw a photo of Bandon in a magazine and he traveled to see the town. There he found a building for sale in Old Town so they purchased it and moved to Bandon where he and Devon opened, owned, and operated, Devon’s Boutique. He was the CFO, but mainly known as the King of Devon’s. Stan was an avid gardener and also loved cooking, golf, music, and was just getting into collecting old baseball mitts.
Stan is survived by his wife, Devon Matsuda; children, Spencer and Silje Stegeman, Benjamin and Crystal Stegeman, Kristina and Arthur McLaughlin; grandchildren, Brandon, Clark, Autumn, Rhys, and Lily; sister, Eve Dillon; nephews and niece, Christopher and Keri Dillon, Ryan and Alina Dillon, and Jamie Dillon; grand nephews and niece, Ralph, Grace, Jack, Jay, and baby on the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In