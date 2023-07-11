January 20, 1941 – July 2, 2023
Stacy Kimble Rossman was born in Rutland, Vermont on January 20, 1941 and died on July 2, 2023 in Salem, Oregon, after a brief illness. He grew up near Plattsburgh, New York, spending the summers along the shore of Lake Champlain where his parents owned a restaurant. He graduated from Peru High School, then attended Wadhams Hall Seminary for one year before enrolling at Plattsburgh State University. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and studied toward a Master’s degree at Syracuse University.
Stacy married Charlotte Lahue, and the two of them taught elementary schools around Plattsburgh until 1968 when they moved with their than one-year old daughter to Coos Bay. Stacy was an elementary school teacher for ten years in the Bay Area, but is perhaps most remembered by the community for his 25-year career at Bi-Mart in the electronics department. There, many will recall his penchant for Avant Garde neckties and his myriad nicknames from Space Dog to Spacy Stacy.
Stacy’s interest in electronics was most evident in his passion for amateur (ham) radio. He achieved the highest level of licensing, extra, which required an advanced knowledge of radio and mastery of Morse code. His many other interests included tinkering with electronics, clock repair, classical music, astronomy, photography and genealogy. He was a long-time member of the congregation at St. Monica Catholic Church where he served as choir member, cantor and Eucharist Minister. He also sang with a Coos Bay Barbershop group for many years.
Stacy and Charlotte lived in Coos Bay for more than 50 years, before moving to the Willamette Valley to be closer to their son and his family. One of Stacy’s happiest times was a hiking and camping trip in Eagle Cap Wilderness with his son, Alton.
Stacy will be remembered as a faithful husband, kind father, silly grampa, friend and familiar face all around the Bay Area. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Marie Renfrow; his parents, Alton and Olive Rossman. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; his son, Dr. Alton Rossman and wife, Rachael; grandchildren Ian and Harper, all of Salem; half-sister, Freda Fay Dawson of Florida; nephews and niece.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Coos Bay on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2 pm.
