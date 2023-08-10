June 2, 1963 – August 6, 2023
Stacey Anderson, 60, of Mapleton, Oregon passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Stacey was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Dale and Carol Anderson on June 2, 1963. She moved to Oregon in the mid 80’s and began her career as a professional chef. Stacey shared her culinary arts throughout the Oregon coast at many different restaurants. She loved to create unique and tasty recipes, specializing in fresh seafood products from the Pacific.
Stacey is preceded in death by her parents, Dale Anderson and Carol Abuya; her step-mother, Susan Anderson; and her brother, Caine Anderson.
Stacey is survived by her three children, Tammy (Daniel) Byers, Jesse Anderson, and Terri Anderson; her brothers, Ross Anderson and Micheal Anderson; a sister, Melissa Kuhlka; her grandchildren, Phaze, Sierra, James, Shaelee, Tearza, and Jesse; many nieces and nephews; as well as other family and close friends.
A small private gathering to scatter her ashes in the place she loved most in this world will be in the near future.
The family of Stacey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many people who loved and helped care for Stacey toward the end of her life. She loved you all and will be terribly missed in this world. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In