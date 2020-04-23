December 29, 1939 ~ April 9, 2020
Sonja Elaine (Hultin) Cram was born December 29, 1939 to Donald Earl Hultin and Dorothy Bell (Wiggins) Hultin in Coquille. She passed away peacefully at home with her family around her on April 9, 2020 from cancer.
Sonja grew up in Randolph on the Coquille River and graduated from Bandon High School in 1958. Sonja then went on to complete her certification as a beautician from the Skelton Beauty Academy in Coos Bay.
Sonja & Allan lived in Port Orford after their wedding on May 8, 1960. Here they began their family. In 1967 they moved to Gold Beach, OR and in 1974 they moved back to Sonja’s family cranberry farm in Bandon, taking over the ownership and management. During these years Sonja divided her time between raising their three children and working as a beautician.
The farm became the family’s permanent home. Their children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren continue to enjoy many family gatherings and events on the farm.
Sonja loved to travel! Throughout their married years they enjoyed many camping trips with family and friends to many beautiful locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, partaking in many varied activities in the great outdoors. They also participated in several international trips for both recreation and church sponsored mission trips.
Sonja and Allan dedicated much of their time and energy serving at the Bandon Seventh-day Adventist Church. Their faith and their church family are a very meaningful part of their daily life.
Sonja’s faith, her love for her family and many friends, and sharing time together gave her joy and fulfillment throughout her 80 years. Her absence will create a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends. Her loved ones look forward to reuniting with her at Christ’s second coming.
She is survived by her loving husband, Walter Allan Cram of Bandon, with whom she was anticipating celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 8, 2020; three children, Rondi (Cram) Puls of Coos Bay, Roger Cram of Bandon and Allyson Cram of Bandon; six grandchildren, Randi (Kingery) White, Staci Kingery, Ryan Kingery, Rebekah VanBuren, Dillon VanBuren, and Garrett Cram; and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851. To see a full version of Sonja’s obituary please go to www.coosbayareafunerals.com
