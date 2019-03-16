Sidney Dawn Heley

Sept. 23, 1955 – March 6, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sidney D. Heley, 63, of North Bend, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave., with Pastor Bill Gumm of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Coos Bay presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory in Coos Bay, with a private inurnment to take place at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Sidney was born Sept. 23, 1955 in Coos Bay, the only daughter of Richard Heley and Alice (Borgen) Heley. She went home to the Lord March 6, 2019 in North Bend, and rejoined her parents; brothers, “Dickie” and Philip; and sons, Shawn and Matthew, who preceded her in death.
Sidney attended elementary school in Lakeside and Hauser. She later graduated from North Bend High School, Class of 1973. She lived the majority of her life in the Lakeside area, until the last few years where she resided in North Bend.
Throughout her years, Sidney mainly worked as a pantry stocker, prep cook, cook and server in the restaurant business. In her youth she worked at the Sea Cliff in Reedsport, Hearthside in Coos Bay, and most recently at the Captains Choice in North Bend. She enjoyed working with people and visiting with the patrons.
Sidney enjoyed reading, doing ceramics, crafts, growing plants, and cooking. What she enjoyed most of all was visiting with other people, spending time with friends and family, and helping others. She will be fondly remembered for the little gifts she often gave just to brighten someone’s day. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee, a pastry, and conversation. She attended the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and the Hauser Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed the music, message, and spending time with the parishioners. She served at the South Coast Gospel Mission as often as she could. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sidney is survived by brothers, Peter, Clayton, and Ethan; sisters-in-law, Sheila, Karin, and Tracy; nephews, Ethan, Austin and Kyle; nieces, Leisa, Caty and Jessianne; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
The family of Sidney asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to South Coast Gospel Mission, PO Box 523, North Bend, Oregon 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
