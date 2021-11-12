December 10, 1928 – November 8, 2021
A graveside service for Shirley (Yocom) Otto, 92, of Lakeside, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Reedsport Masonic Cemetery, 3021 Longwood Drive in Reedsport with Father Jorge Hernandez of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend, officiating.
Shirley was born December 10, 1928 in The Dalles, Oregon, to John Richard and Mae Belle (Brock) Yocom. She passed away November 8, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Shirley enjoyed her life and always the life of the party. Many remember her laugh and joyful nature. She was affectionately known as Little Gramma and Little Shirley. Shirley loved to dance. Put on the music and she’d be dancing. She was such a gracious person, she would give anyone the shirt off her back, but she was no good at lawn darts. She will always be remembered.
Shirley is survived by her 2 daughters, Shireda McKay and Sarah LaBrasseur; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law; brothers- in-law; sisters- in-law; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister; her brother; her husband Richard Otto and three babies.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
