February 23, 1934 – February 24, 2021
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced for Bandon resident, Shirley Rae Quella, who died February 24, 2021 in Bandon at the age of 87.
Shirley was born February 23, 1934 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Estell Vils.
She was reared and educated in Wisconsin. She met and married Clement V. Quella II, and they moved to California where they raised their family.
Shirley is survived by her six children; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clement and a sister, Judy.
Shirley was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and loved the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
