Shirley May Wilson
March 23, 1932 - November 25, 2019
Shirley May Wilson, 87, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Portland, Oregon to Bill and Mary Justice on March 23, 1932.
She was raised in the Grant County areas of Seneca, Fox and Long Creek, Ore. Shirley graduated from Long Creek High School and attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande. Shirley married Leslie Wilson on July 8 and they were blessed with one daughter, Karen.
Shirley worked at the Grant County Bank in John Day and later at Oregon Telephone Company in Mt. Vernon. The family moved to Reedsport, Ore. in 1968 where Shirley continued her bookkeeping work with Winchester Bay Seafood Co. and Ocean Fresh Seafood.
Shirley was a loving mother, caring friend and lifelong Rebekah Lodge member originally joining in Canyon City, Ore. at the age of 18 later transferring to Three Rivers Rebekah Lodge in Reedsport. In 1997-98 she was the President of Rebekah Assembly of Oregon. She also served in the International Rebekah Association. She was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge and American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Reedsport Senior Center and drove Dial-A-Ride.
Shirley enjoyed traveling and made trips to Hawaii, Nova Scotia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and most of the states. Shirley was preceded in death by her father, mother and husband Leslie Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Karen and son-in-law Rick Arvidson; brother, George Justice (Dorothy) of Soap Lake, Wash.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Dunes Memorial Chapel, 2300 Frontage Road, Reedsport with burial to follow at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
