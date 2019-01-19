April 22, 1931 – Jan. 3, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Shirley Maxine DeMaris, 87, of Coos Bay, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at Greenacres Community Church, 93512 Greenacres Road in Coos Bay. Pastor Tom Stroud will officiate. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Coos Bay.
Shirley was born April 22, 1931 in Seattle, Wash., the daughter of Guy and Gayle (Howard) Hall. She passed away Jan. 3, 2019 in Bandon. Shirley was raised and educated in Bandon and later attended Southwestern Community College to become a nurse. She worked at Kaiser Hospital in North Bend for many years.
Shirley was married to Arnold DeMaris. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. Shirley was an avid and accomplished bowler and was a member of several teams and leagues through the years and had won a lot of trophies.
She is survived by daughter, Pamela and Robert Baarstad of Myrtle Point; daughter-in-law, Audrey Snead of North Bend; daughter, Deb and Hank Schmid Canby; daughter, Jody and Gary Nave Canby; son, Dick and Candy DeMaris Canby; son, Chris DeMaris of Bloomington, Minn.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold DeMaris; her sons, Tim and Terry Snead; three brothers; and four sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In