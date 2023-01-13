July 11, 1932 – December 4, 2022
On December 4, 2022, Shirley Mae Gitchell, age 90, passed away at her home in Jacksonville, Oregon, with her two children by her side. Shirley was born on July 11, 1932 in Boise, Idaho, to Kenneth and Elsie Libby. She moved with her family to Oregon when she was fourteen years old, graduating from The Dalles High School in 1950.
Shirley then moved to Eugene, Oregon, where she attended The University of Oregon. In 1952 she married Jackson Gitchell II. They had two children, Jack III and Cathy. The marriage later ended in divorce. Shirley worked at Southwestern Oregon Community College for 25 years as Director of Financial Aid, where she very much enjoyed helping students obtain their goals of going to college.
At age 50 Shirley was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, an autoimmune disease characterized by muscle deterioration. Despite her significant weakness, her inner strength and strong-will were both amazing. With the challenges she faced, she rarely complained and always remained cheerful. She was an inspiration right up to the end.
She leaves behind her two children, Jack Gitchell (Vicki) of Juneau, Alaska and Cathy Johnson (Don) of Ashland, Oregon; her sister, Linda Jorgensen of Scottsdale, Arizona. She is predeceased by her parents and long time companion, Phil Ryan.
