July 25, 1938 - Jan. 11, 2019

A memorial service followed by a reception will be held for Shirley Jean Hildahl Saturday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church, 1835 N. 15th St., in Coos Bay. 

Shirley was born July 25, 1938 in Tacoma, Wash. She passed away Jan. 11, 2019 in Florence.

She worked locally as a care giver and as a cook at the Red Lion Inn.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Victoria J. Smith, Shirley Sullivan and Mathew Hildahl; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and their families.

Celebrate
the life of: Shirley Jean Hildahl
