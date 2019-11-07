Shirley Jean Boots
December 10, 1923 - November 3, 2019
Shirley Jean Boots passed away in her sleep at Bonaventure Assisted Living on Nov. 3, 2019, she was 95 years old. She was born to Merle and Alice Smith, Sr. in Trenton, Mich. on Dec. 10, 1923.
Shirley attended schools in Trenton where she graduated Valedictorian at Trenton High School. She attended Wayne State University while working at Macy’s in Detroit.
She met her future husband, Chester “Doc” Boots after WWII was over and they later got married on Aug. 7, 1945. After they both graduated from Wayne State they both attended National Chiropractic College in Chicago, receiving Doctorate of Chiropractic degrees. Shirley and Chet set up practice in Mich. and later moved to Kansas City, Mo. There Shirley worked in the administration offices of Kansas City Osteopathic School where Chet was going to school to become an osteopathic physician.
They moved to Port Orford, Ore. in 1961 to set up a medical practice and by 1967 had two practices, one in Port Orford and the other in Bandon. While in Bandon, Shirley earned her Physician Assistant degree.
Shirley enjoyed reading anything historical and was a firm believer of continuing education. She was very active in Kiwanis until moving to Medford, Ore. to live with her son Remy Boots and grandson Max Boots.
Shirley was preceded in death by her folks, Merle and Alice Smith Sr.; brothers, Merle Jr. and Glen Smith; niece, Rene; and her husband, Chet “Doc” Boots. She is survived by nephews, Merle Smith III, and Donald Smith; niece, Deborah Smith; grandson, Max Boots; and son, Remy Boots.
