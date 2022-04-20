November 26, 1932 – April 17, 2022
Shirley Eunice Collver was born on Saturday, November 26, 1932, in Tampa, Florida. She was the 13th and last child of Simeon and Ella Tilley. She attended Ballast Point Baptist Church and went forward to accept the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was about 13 years old.
When she was 17 years old, she came to Oregon with her family for a season and attended Marshfield High School while here. There she met Donna Collver, and they became friends. Donna offered to have her brother, Linford, take them to the movies since he had a car. Linford fell head over heels for Shirley that first night. Soon they were engaged and were married on November 26, 1950, at Shirley’s home in Tampa.
After they were married, they started building a home and a family in Eastside, Oregon. She was the loving mother of two boys, Daniel Everett (1952) and Gregory Lyle (1954); and one daughter, Cynthia Lynn (Lathrom-Heisen) (1956). She had twelve grandchildren whom she loved deeply, six boys and six girls; six born in Coos Bay, and six in Grants Pass, Oregon. She also had eighteen great grandchildren, nine boys and nine girls; and two step great granddaughters.
Her children remember her as a typical mom of the fifties and sixties, a housewife and mother, always loving and caring for her friends and family. We were blessed to always have her home for us while we grew up.
Shirley was a prolific letter writer. She would always observe who was missing at church and pick up extra bulletins to send to them along with a note. She enjoyed Gospel music and the preaching of men like Charles Stanley and David Jeremiah. Shirley went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
