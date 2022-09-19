April 27, 1938 – September 14, 2022
Graveside service for Shelba Jean Summers, 84, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Shelba was born on April 27, 1938 in Madisonville, Tennessee to Kenneth and Lena (Ivens) Stratton. She died September 14, 2022 at her home in Myrtle Point.
She moved to Coquille at a young age, settling in Fairview. Shelba married Richard Keith Summers on June 27, 1954 in Fairview. She worked as a waitress at several restaurants for many years before buying the Busy Corner in Coquille which she ran for many years before she retired. After she sold the restaurant, she and Keith moved to Alaska for a few months before returning back to Oregon, settling in Myrtle Point. When she was able, she loved bowling.
Shelba is survived by her husband of 68 years, Keith Summers; daughters, Pam Snodgrass, Laurie Price and Tracey Godfrey; brother, Donald Stratton; she is also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
