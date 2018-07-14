Sept. 11, 1981- June 29, 2018
A public viewing and small reception for Sheila Marie "Doty" Owens, 36, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Coos Bay was held at La Paloma Funeral home, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Sheila was born Sept. 11, 1981 in Coos Bay. She passed away June 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Sheila moved to Las Vegas 13 years ago when she met and married the love of her life and started a family. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, mother and wife. She always thought of others before herself. She had a beautiful and very kind soul, easy to love, and will be truly missed by all who knew her. She was a graduate of North Bend High School, Class of 1999.
She was employed by Clark County School District at the time of her passing. She worked in the food service department. Where she met many people who she valued as mentors and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dusty Owens; daughters, Lilly Owens and Maddison Owens, all from Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Jesse Owens of Oklahoma; mother, Tammy Doty of Las Vegas, Nev.; father, John Pemberton of Oklahoma; grandparents, John and Peggy Doty of North Bend; mother and father-in-law, Laquita and Steve Garoutte of Tennessee; father and mother-in-law, Al and Maria Owens of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers-in-law, Corey Owens of Virginia and Ty Garoutte of Illinois; best friend and confidant, Shannon Devore of Texas, and Melanya of Washington state; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A condolence card basket and guestbook will be available at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue, 541-267-3131, or you may sign and leave a condolence at www.coosbayareafunerals.com or www.theworldlink.com.
