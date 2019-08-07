March 4, 1943 – August 3, 2019
Cremation rites have been held for Sharron Louise Claassen, 76, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary.
Sharron was born March 4, 1943 in Cottage Grove, Oregon, the daughter of Sherrill and Billie (Greer) Hadden. She passed away August 3, 2019 at her Coos Bay home surrounded by her family.
She was married to Arthur “Art” Claassen in Reno, Nevada in 1961 and had been married for 58 years.
She is survived by her husband Art Claassen of Coos Bay; son, Jamie Claassen and daughter-in-law Christina of Cottage Grove; daughters, Shoni Brazie and son-in-law Evan, of Bend, and Pamela Perini and son-in-law Scot of Cottage Grove; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother Randy Hadden of Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
