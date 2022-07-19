April 26, 1950 – July 14, 2022
On July 14th, God called one of his most faithful servants home. It is through immense grief we regret to share with you that Sharon Yandell Main, our beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Sharon was born April 26, 1950 to Argus and Loreda Yandell. She was raised in Coos Bay, Oregon and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1968.
On December 22, 1970 she married the love of her life, Michael Main. Together they raised their three children and opened their hearts and door to many more. They created endless memories with family and friends. She was always there to bandage a knee or help heal a broken heart. She was the foundation of the family.
Sharon taught preschool for over twenty years impacting the lives of many children. She decided to retire from being a teacher to spend more time with her grandchildren. Being a grandma was her most cherished role and it brought her such joy. You could ask any one of her grandchildren the perks of this job could not be beat.
Another of Sharon’s passions was traveling with her family. She was always on a quest for more sunshine, warmer weather, and less wind. All you had to do was ask and she packed her bags. The last week of her life she fulfilled a lifelong dream to take her family to the Bahamas. We danced, laughed, ate too much, and made what we did not know would be our last treasured memories with our wife and mom.
Although all of these adventures meant the world to Sharon, the greatest passion and love in her life was her love of the Lord. She was full of forgiveness, compassion, and kindness, spending the majority of her time modeling this great love to others.
Sharon was an active and caring woman who spent her life thinking about others. She was an excellent gift giver, game enthusiast, never met a stranger as she was friends with everyone, and she never missed a special date. Sharon had so many friends and was a well-loved member of the community and her church, Holy Redeemer. She always found a way to make those around her howl with laughter.
She is survived by so many wonderful friends and all of the following loved ones, who made up the entirety of her world: her loving husband, Micheal Main; her children, Todd and Tisha Sparks, Jeremy and Jennifer Main, and Phil and Kati Jackson; her siblings, Lonnie Yandell and Cindy Matthews; her mother, Loreda Yandell; and most importantly her grandchildren, Alexis, Bryce, Logann, Londyn, Luke, and Lincoln. She also loved her “adopted” grandchildren, Rylee, Destiny, Jaime, and Chelsea. Sharon is preceded in death by her adoring father, Argus Yandell; and her two grandchildren, Sam and Sydney.
Sharon will be missed more than words can express. She loved whole-heartedly and was a shining light to all who knew her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Sharon was so easy to love and extremely hard to let go.
A funeral service held for Sharon on the 23rd of July, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, at 11:00 am followed by a personable celebration of life. Then a graveside prayer at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Please feel free to attend if you would like to pay your respects.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
