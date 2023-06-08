Sharon Louise Whitney Stuhlmiller

Jan. 31, 1945 to May 28, 2023
After enjoying the coolness of the morning breeze and the plantings in her Northeast Portland gardens, Sharon exchanged loving words with her sister, Donna, settled in her wheelchair, and found eternal peace. For over five decades, Sharon had contended with the disabilities from multiple sclerosis.
Sharon credited her longevity to Dr. Roy Swank’s influence and his early research for patients with multiple sclerosis. She appreciated her team of doctors at Providence Medical Group and Oregon Health & Science University, both in Portland. Over the course of her life she had an extensive array of doctors from San Francisco to Portland.
Determined to embrace life as long as she could, Sharon traveled to Montana last year for her great nephew’s high school graduation and visited her uncle and cousins in Qualicum Beach, on Vancouver Island. Sharon sang a rousing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” while accompanied by her uncle on his ukulele. Her personal favorite was Gordon’s rendition of, “I Passed by Your Window”. Sharon was born in New Westminster, B.C. Canada as WW II was ending and emigrated to the U.S. with her family as young child.
This spring, she hosted her nephew, Jack from Edinburgh, Scotland. In May, several of her family members visited to wish her well and to see her new apartment that was decorated with family photographs and memorabilia. Sharon still had trips on her “bucket list”. One was to sail up the Columbia River with a granddaughter, another to attend her great granddaughter’s graduation from Eastern Oregon University, third to visit her youngest great granddaughter in England, and a fourth was to attend her uncle’s 99th birthday party.
She was involved with her children’s activities: room mother, den mother, and with her husband Terry provided leadership for the 4-H Horse Program: Horses & Horsemanship. The Hauser Dune Riders competed and won numerous ribbons during those years. Sharon was proud of the blue ribbon she won at the state fair for knitting. Her family remembers holding a fashion show and modeling various garments she had made.
Sharon reconnected with friends and reminisced with classmates at Marshfield High School class of ‘63 reunions. She especially liked annual picnics at Sunset Beach. Sixty years ago, she was a member of the “Pirettes” twirling team that led the MHS Marching Band in the Portland Grand Floral Parade.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Danyel Louise Petersen, (LeRoy); a son, Darin Ardell Stuhlmiller; plus, three stepdaughters, Cindy Johnston, Betty Stuhlmiller, and Vicky Farrens; and a stepson, Daniel Stuhlmiller from her blended family. The importance of her role as grandmother and great grandmother was noted when anyone asked about her family. Sharon would proudly state she had 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Kim Whitney Smith (Clayton) and Donna Gail Gamble (Doyl); a brother, Ernest Evans Whitney, Jr. (Ellen); an uncle and numerous cousins in Canada; four nieces; six nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and three great-great nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Terry Lynn Stuhlmiller; daughter-in-law, Valerie Stuhlmiller; grandson, Chad Johnston; her parents, Ernest Evans and Dorothy Eileen Whitney; and baby sister, Donna Arlene Whitney.
The family is planning a grave-side ceremony officiated by Pastor Matt Gass at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park-Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road. The North Bend Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In