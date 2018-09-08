Nov. 15, 1954 – Aug. 14, 2018
A memorial Service will be held for Sharon Kay McCloskey, 63, of Coos Bay, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at the Hauser Community Church, with Pastors Bill Moldt and Greg Stansel officiating. A potluck reception will follow the service. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Sharon was born Nov. 15, 1954 in San Diego, Calif., the daughter of Robert W. and Virginia “Jean” (Shifflett) Burdick. She passed away Aug. 14, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident in Scottsburg. Sharon was raised and educated in San Diego, Calif. She was married to Clifford McCloskey and they made their home in Idaho and Alaska before settling in Coos Bay. Sharon worked as a CNA at Bay Area Hospital for 18 years.
She was a two time cancer survivor and was very involved with “Relay for Life”, she worked as a volunteer, coordinator, and as a support group leader. She loved her family and her dogs, was a caregiver to many in need, a big supporter of Special Olympics, and “grandmother” to her grandsons baseball team. She was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by son, Jeremiah and Kimberly McCloskey of Hauser, grandson, Christopher McCloskey of Hauser; sister, Lynda and Don Murto of Bull Head City, Ariz.; sister, Twanda and Bill Murphy of Coos Bay; niece, Chelle and Denney Benedict Milwaukie of Oregon; niece, Deter and Chris Westlake of Silverado, Calif.; and many wonderful friends
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford McCloskey; brothers, Tony and Robert Burdick; and sister, Roberta Burdick
Contributions may be made in memory of Sharon McCloskey to South Coast Hospice Cancer Support Group, 1620 Thompson Rd. Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
