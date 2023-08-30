August 31, 1943-August 23, 2023
Sharon Joann Martin passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023, living more than four years after her breast cancer diagnosis.
Sharon was born in Applington, Iowa on August 31, 1943, to Reverend William David and Frances Ruth (Harms) Martin. Her first memories, however, were of her dad’s second church in Marion, South Dakota, where she happily spent days riding bikes and playing with her brother, David. Later the family moved to Dubuque, Iowa on the banks of the Mississippi River where the family lived above and worked at the University of Dubuque Bookstore and Presbyterian Press. Sharon went on to attend the University of Dubuque and later graduated from Sterling College in Kansas. She spent summers working on service projects. During the summer of 1963, she participated in the March on Washington and was deeply inspired by Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream'' speech. That event led her to major in social work. While at Sterling, she met and married her first husband, David Henninger and had one daughter, Tracy Lee. After graduating, the young family settled in Denver, Colorado where Sharon worked as a social worker for the welfare department. Divorcing in 1973, Sharon moved with Tracy to Bandon, Oregon, where she lived until 2019. In 1977, Sharon married Mark Hebel and they were married for the next 31 years. While in Bandon, Sharon began her own business as a tax consultant and designed, opened and operated Light Rain Studio making her own jewelry and other craft items. Mark and she spent 11 years building a home on Tom Smith Road and their stone fireplace provided a warm setting for many a cold wet Oregon morning. Sharon loved to travel, and camp, using a ‘tent’ on top of her car, and traveling with whatever dogs or cats were living with her at the time. After fully retiring in 2019, Sharon moved to live with her daughter in Eugene, Oregon.
Sharon was deeply loved by her family and touched those around her with her gentle, nonjudgmental, peaceful spirit. Sharon loved animals, especially her dogs and cats, most of which she had rescued giving them a loving forever home. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and unconditionally loved those around her. Some of her happiest years were the two that she got to spend with her dear friend turned life partner Bruce Richardson whom she adored.
Sharon was preceded in death by her partner, Bruce; her ex-husband, Mark; and her parents. She is survived by daughter, Tracy Henninger-Willey; son-in-law, David; brother, David George Martin; sister-in-law, Betsy (Hoene) Martin; niece, Stephanie (Martin) Davies Linnebur; and five grandchildren: Jeremy Henninger-Chiang, Daniel, Paul, Micaela, and Elizabeth Willey.
The family requests that any gifts be given in Sharon’s honor to Patient Pet Advocates of Eugene/Springfield or Peacehealth Sacred Heart Hospice. Sharon’s memorial will take place at 2 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 85987 Lorane Hwy in Eugene, Oregon. All are welcome.
