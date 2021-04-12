February 17, 1931 – March 31, 2021
Sharon Elaine Luscombe passed peacefully at home on March 31, 2021 at the age of 90. Sharon was born February 17, 1931 in Coos Bay, the first daughter of Arthur and Irma Smith.
Sharon grew up in Coos Bay and then Greenacres. She married the only man she would ever love, Harold “Bud” Luscombe, at the age of 19, preceding her in death in 1997. They had 6 children, the oldest dying at age 5 months. She is survived by her sister, Carol Rosebrook and Phil; children, Bruce Luscombe, Robert Luscombe, Joann Arney, Diane and Jeff Morris and Cindy and Jim Bennett; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased in 2017 by Bruce’s wife, Julie (Chiapuzio) Luscombe.
Sharon spent many years as a grade school secretary at Bangor Elementary School in North Bend, walking to and from work rain or shine. She said it was the best job in the world. Working with teachers, she developed her love of traveling and went on trips throughout the world with friends and family. She took all 17 of her family members on an Alaskan Cruise in 2003 and they are still telling stories about that voyage and how she won the twist contest!
In addition to traveling, Sharon loved gardening and had a beautiful yard at the house she lived in for 40 years in North Bend. She enjoyed reading, sewing, walking, camping, doubles tennis, pinochle club, and fishing with her husband.
Sharon moved to Woodburn to be closer to her family in 2003, eventually moving to Canfield Place Senior Living in Beaverton where she continued to play pinochle, took up Wii bowling and was the resident jokester with a new joke she had memorized to tell at all social gatherings.
Most of all, Sharon loved her family and was very proud of her children and their children. She left a legacy of kindness, generosity and humor and will live in their hearts forever.
There is no memorial planned at this time. A casual gathering will be held this summer at Sunset Bay State Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a children’s hospital or children in need.
Cremation arrangements by Crown Memorial in Tigard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In