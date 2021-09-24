January 13, 1948 – September 13, 2021
Sharon Dukovich went home to be with Jesus on September 13, 2021. She was born in San Francisco, California, on January 13, 1948. She lived most of her life on the South Coast and moved to Reedsport in 1979.
Sharon graduated from Marshfield High School in 1966 and soon after attended Beauty College where she earned her credentials. Sharon enjoyed the relationships that she made over her years of working, many of which were still cherished years after her retirement in 2013.
Sharon’s life revolved around family. She was most happy doing anything that had family together such as exploring new things, camping, and family meals. She is survived by a lot of family, including: husband, Charlie; daughter, Rachelle; son, Ron; brother, Fred; brother, Bob; sister, Debbie; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. The grandchildren and great grandchildren of the family held a special place in her heart. Grandchildren, Curtis, Katelynn, Patrick, Jacob, Alex, and Sawyer. Great grandchildren, Statham, Zander, Layla, Harley, Jameson, Orion, and Weston.
Sharon was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society and supported a variety of clubs and organizations.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of God, Reedsport and officiated by St. Mary's Episcopal Church. While we would love to see everyone in person to honor the memory of Sharon Dukovich, there will be a live stream available. Services will be on October 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM, with reception to follow (Covid depending).
