Dec. 11, 1923 - July 2, 2018
Severn Beata (Hans) Jones was born Dec. 11, 1923 in Ponca, Neb. She died peacefully July 2, 2018.
She was raised in Fordyce, Neb., by Henry and Hyacinth Hans, in a family of six children. She married William Hunter Jones June 14, 1945, and shortly after they moved with the first of their seven children to Portland, and subsequently to Coquille and then to North Bend, where Bill worked for many years as a radio announcer. In 1955, the family moved to an acreage along Tenmile Creek which has been home ever since.
Severn began her college education at the age of 16 at Wayne State, but her education was interrupted by family duties during the war years. She returned to Portland State two decades later to complete her degree during the 1960's. Severn taught in the Reedsport School District for 15 years before retiring in the late 1970's, after which she traveled many times with friends and family to Europe and the Middle East.
Severn is survived by her brother, Warren Hans; her sister, Charla Shindler; her seven children; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Severn was an active member of Saint Monica Catholic Church, in Coos Bay, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 14, followed by a reception in the church hall.
