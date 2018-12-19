Try 1 month for 99¢

SATURDAY, December 22

Heather Ann (Fredrickson) Puckett, 36, of Coquille - celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Fairview Fire Hall, 96775 Fairview Sumner Lane in Coquille.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

John “Jack” H. Ames of Reedsport passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Reedsport Christian Church. A reception will follow at the church. Dunes Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

Load comments