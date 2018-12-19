SATURDAY, December 22
Heather Ann (Fredrickson) Puckett, 36, of Coquille - celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Fairview Fire Hall, 96775 Fairview Sumner Lane in Coquille.
John “Jack” H. Ames of Reedsport passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Reedsport Christian Church. A reception will follow at the church. Dunes Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In