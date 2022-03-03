Service Notice - Paul Heikkila

Services celebrating the life of Paul Heikkila will be held on March 26, 2022 at 2 pm, at Bay Point Landing, 92443 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay. Please RSVP to theikkila@hotmail.com to ensure adequate parking.
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- North Bend adopts updated building codes
- Johnson Named to Forbes' National List of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2022
- Nyssa and Sutherlin to face off in girls semifinals
- Coos Bay District proposes fee changes at Edson Creek and Sixes River Campgrounds
- Coos Bay considering incentives for housing development
- The World's E-edition for 3-4-22
- $62 million in emergency food allotments for March
- New research: Likelihood of extreme autumn fire weather has increased 40%
- Concerns as state announces plan to lift mask mandate
- Westside Christian, Sutherlin win 3-point shootout at state tournament
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- North Bend adopts updated building codes
- Johnson Named to Forbes' National List of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2022
- Nyssa and Sutherlin to face off in girls semifinals
- Coos Bay District proposes fee changes at Edson Creek and Sixes River Campgrounds
- Coos Bay considering incentives for housing development
- The World's E-edition for 3-4-22
- $62 million in emergency food allotments for March
- New research: Likelihood of extreme autumn fire weather has increased 40%
- Concerns as state announces plan to lift mask mandate
- Westside Christian, Sutherlin win 3-point shootout at state tournament
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In