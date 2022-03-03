Service Notice - Paul Heikkila

Services celebrating the life of Paul Heikkila will be held on March 26, 2022 at 2 pm, at Bay Point Landing, 92443 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay. Please RSVP to theikkila@hotmail.com to ensure adequate parking.

