Troy Thrush- 47, of Bandon, died Aug. 31, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Bandon Chapel, 541-347-2907.
Betty L. Cutlip- 89, of Coos Bay died Sept. 2, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Wayne Cook- 71, of Broadbent, died Sept. 1, 2018 in Broadbent. Arrangements pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524.
Lyle L. McGuire- 92, of Coos Bay died Sept. 2, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
