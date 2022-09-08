A Celebration of Life will be held for Wayne L. Schade, 72, of North Bend, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coos History Museum, 1210 Bayshore Drive in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8 at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon for Lupe Maria Converse. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bandon and a Celebration of Life will follow services at 1:00 p.m. at the Bandon Community Center, the Barn. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
